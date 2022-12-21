Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

