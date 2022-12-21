Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.