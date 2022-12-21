Patten Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55I LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.