Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,082 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.