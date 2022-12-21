Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 1,252 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,147,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,610,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $112,284.72.
- On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $49,533.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $144,544.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,320 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $201,614.40.
Tucows Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of TCX stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $85.27. The firm has a market cap of $344.30 million, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
