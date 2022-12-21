SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tilray by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tilray by 31.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.