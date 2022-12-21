Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Insider Activity

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

