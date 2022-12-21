Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.12.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

