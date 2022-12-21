Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 612 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $67,191.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,135,455.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $584,850.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,218 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $96,489.96.

On Monday, October 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $123,086.04.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Impinj by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

