Cary Baker Sells 306 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $33,604.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,253.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $179,793.80.

On Friday, October 28th, Cary Baker sold 4,875 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $539,223.75.

On Thursday, October 13th, Cary Baker sold 366 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $28,998.18.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $129.02.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,783 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

