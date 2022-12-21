Anthony Doyle Sells 5,700 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

