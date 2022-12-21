Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,103 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $77,813.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

