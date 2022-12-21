Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Winston H. Hickox Acquires 7,905 Shares

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Winston H. Hickox acquired 7,905 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $20,315.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,172.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. Cadiz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 30.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 6.9% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cadiz

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

