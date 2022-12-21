Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 262 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $128.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

