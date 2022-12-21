Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 389 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

