Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($212.77) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €119.22 ($126.83) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a fifty-two week high of €195.14 ($207.60). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €134.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.