UBS Group Reiterates €72.50 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €72.50 ($77.13) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNR. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

FRA:BNR opened at €57.50 ($61.17) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.38. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

