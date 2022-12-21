British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 3,800 ($46.16) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.59) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.31) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.20) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,043 ($49.11).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,306 ($40.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £74.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,406.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,700.50 ($32.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,335.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,392.83.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.