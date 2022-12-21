Leigh of Hurley Acquires 38,000 Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 38,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($115,864.92).

Manolete Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 249.77 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.30 million and a PE ratio of 3,062.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.28. Manolete Partners Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 335.60 ($4.08).

Manolete Partners Company Profile

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

