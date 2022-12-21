Leigh of Hurley Acquires 38,000 Shares of Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) Stock

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating) insider Leigh of Hurley acquired 38,000 shares of Manolete Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £95,380 ($115,864.92).
Manolete Partners Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Manolete Partners stock opened at GBX 249.77 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.30 million and a PE ratio of 3,062.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.28. Manolete Partners Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 335.60 ($4.08).
Manolete Partners Company Profile
