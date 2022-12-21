FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $179.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.32.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

