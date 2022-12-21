Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.06. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.