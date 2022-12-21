NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $140.00 target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.