Barclays Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $240.00 Price Target

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $240.00 price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.32.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.