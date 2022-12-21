Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.99 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.36. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $10.39 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

NYSE:BMO opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,216,000 after purchasing an additional 992,014 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,748,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $1.0548 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.