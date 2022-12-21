Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Shares of DNA opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,381.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,307,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,317. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

