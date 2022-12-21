National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.77. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$73.43 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.66.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$55.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$54.12 and a one year high of C$83.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

