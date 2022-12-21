QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of QuidelOrtho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $13.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 86.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

