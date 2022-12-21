QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of QuidelOrtho in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $13.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for QuidelOrtho’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $783.80 million for the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 30.18%.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
NASDAQ QDEL opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 86.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.