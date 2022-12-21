Catalent, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 22.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Catalent by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

