Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Sunday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$164.34 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.96.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$121.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$85.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$126.43. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$113.73 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

