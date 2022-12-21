Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 218 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $652.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $621.67 and a 200 day moving average of $637.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

