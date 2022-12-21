Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.29% of Helen of Troy worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,564,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,115,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $6,323,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

HELE opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.35. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $249.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

