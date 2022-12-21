Activest Wealth Management Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VLUE stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

