Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,813 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $520.21 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $486.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.13 and a 200-day moving average of $521.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

