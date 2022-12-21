Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

