Fragasso Group Inc. Has $519,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55I LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

