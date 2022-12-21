The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30.0% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 13,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a market cap of $322.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.68 and a 200-day moving average of $296.58.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

