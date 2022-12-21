Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,000 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

