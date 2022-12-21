Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PST. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth $4,545,000.

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

