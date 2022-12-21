Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 2,051.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BITF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 248,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 107,407 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.