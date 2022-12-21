Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) by 2,051.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BITF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 248,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 107,407 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitfarms Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
