Activest Wealth Management Has $33,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2,329.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

