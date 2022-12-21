Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 770,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $107.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

