Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 6,560 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,699 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 22,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

