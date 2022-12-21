Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,472,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BLK stock opened at $691.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $678.23 and its 200 day moving average is $653.87. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

