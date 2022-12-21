Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

