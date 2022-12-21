Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMDV stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.