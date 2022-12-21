Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

