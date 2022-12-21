Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 2,005 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,085,000 after buying an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after buying an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $99.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.