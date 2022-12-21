Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 8,907 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gordon Jezard sold 83,263 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $1,269,760.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.