Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $218.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

