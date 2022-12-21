Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,247,088.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,899 shares of company stock valued at $71,327,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

MRNA opened at $201.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $281.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.90.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

